McClintock Drive shut down after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash

MESA — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tempe early Saturday morning.

According to Tempe Police, a dark-colored sedan was driving northbound when it hit a pedestrian crossing the street near McClintock and Hermosa drives.

The victim was immediately transported to a hospital and died from his injuries.

A witness said the vehicle drove away from the accident.

The incident is under investigation and police are searching for the vehicle involved.

Both north and southbound traffic are being restricted, and the exit ramp from US 60 was also blocked for some time.

Police urge the public to contact the Tempe police's non-emergency line if they have any information.