Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have arrested the suspect of a deadly shooting that occurred near Cave Creek and Bell Road on Saturday afternoon.

They have identified the alleged shooter as 23-year-old Eduardo Quintero.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a gas station, just after 1:30 p.m. where a man shot another man, and they detained Quintero at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where they later died.

This is still an ongoing investigation as to what led to the shooting.