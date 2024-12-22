Suspect allegedly shoots and kills father at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after someone allegedly shot and killed their father Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Police say the victim is the suspect's father. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The suspect and victim have not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.