Surprise police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit a 12-year-old boy

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bike last week.

Police say the boy was riding his bike near 175th Avenue and Paradise Lane on August 22 around 6 p.m. when he was hit by what is described as a 2018-2024 dark gray Toyota Camry. The vehicle lost its front right passenger mirror during the crash and had front-end damage including damage to the grill.

The photo below is an example of what the suspect was believed to be driving at the time:

Surprise Police Department

The crash left the boy with significant injuries.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with any additional information about this crash or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov and reference incident #240804762.