Student stabbed in classroom on ASU West campus Thursday morning

GLENDALE, AZ — One student is recovering and another is in custody after a stabbing inside a classroom on the ASU West campus Thursday morning.
University officials say first responders were called to a classroom on the ASU West campus around 11:45 a.m. for the reported stabbing.
They found a female student had stabbed another female student.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The other student was taken into custody.
ASU officials say the incident remains under investigation.