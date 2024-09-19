Student stabbed in classroom on ASU West campus Thursday morning

GLENDALE, AZ — One student is recovering and another is in custody after a stabbing inside a classroom on the ASU West campus Thursday morning.

University officials say first responders were called to a classroom on the ASU West campus around 11:45 a.m. for the reported stabbing.

They found a female student had stabbed another female student.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The other student was taken into custody.

ASU officials say the incident remains under investigation.