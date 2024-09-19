Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Student stabbed in classroom on ASU West campus Thursday morning

The female student suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
ASU Arizona State University Police
Posted
and last updated

GLENDALE, AZ — One student is recovering and another is in custody after a stabbing inside a classroom on the ASU West campus Thursday morning.

University officials say first responders were called to a classroom on the ASU West campus around 11:45 a.m. for the reported stabbing.

They found a female student had stabbed another female student.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The other student was taken into custody.

ASU officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen