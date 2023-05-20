Watch Now
Student arrested for possession of an AR-15 at Bostrom High School

Officials say the student also had ammunition in his backpack and lunch box
Posted at 5:42 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 20:42:40-04

PHOENIX — A student was arrested Friday afternoon for possession of an AR-15 and ammunition at Bostrom High School in Phoenix.

Officials say police and two school security officers were called to the high school regarding a student with a gun.

When police arrived, the student was detained in the school's main office.

Officials say the student was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic rifle as well as ammunition in the student's backpack and lunch box.

"We commend those who originally reported the possibility of a weapon on school grounds to adults on campus who immediately called police," said the Phoenix Police Department in a statement.

Police say the student is facing "a number of serious" felony charges.

This incident is currently under investigation.

