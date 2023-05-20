Student arrested for possession of an AR-15 at Bostrom High School

PHOENIX — A student was arrested Friday afternoon for possession of an AR-15 and ammunition at Bostrom High School in Phoenix.
Officials say police and two school security officers were called to the high school regarding a student with a gun.
When police arrived, the student was detained in the school's main office.
Officials say the student was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic rifle as well as ammunition in the student's backpack and lunch box.
"We commend those who originally reported the possibility of a weapon on school grounds to adults on campus who immediately called police," said the Phoenix Police Department in a statement.
Police say the student is facing "a number of serious" felony charges.
This incident is currently under investigation.