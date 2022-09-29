Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass

PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18.

Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 the victim Rick Wagge was shot while sitting under the SR51 and McDowell Road underpass and died as a result of his injuries. Investigators are seeking any information regarding this incident. pic.twitter.com/aGoCFymJZE — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) September 29, 2022

Police have not released any suspect information in relation to this incident.

Investigators now ask for anyone with information related to this shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

This shooting occurred the same night as two separate shootings that killed three other people.