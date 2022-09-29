Watch Now
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass

59-year-old Rick Wagge was shot and killed on September 18
Posted at 4:49 PM, Sep 29, 2022
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18.

Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.

Police have not released any suspect information in relation to this incident.

Investigators now ask for anyone with information related to this shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

This shooting occurred the same night as two separate shootings that killed three other people.

