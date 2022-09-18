Four people dead after three overnight shootings in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Four people are dead after three separate shootings overnight in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the first took place around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night near 83rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in west Phoenix. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher inside a vehicle that had struck a dirt mound. Fletcher was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and died at the scene.

The second shooting occurred near 20th Street and McDowell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He also died at the scene.

Finally, police were called to a double shooting near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. There, officers found a man and a woman in the back of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both the man and woman died at the scene.

Police have not identified any of the victims.

It's not clear exactly what time each shooting took place.

Authorities say no one is in custody in connection with any of the three shootings.

Homicide detectives are at all three scenes investigating.