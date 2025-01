PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot in west Phoenix early Friday morning.

Phoenix police say just after 12:15 a.m., they were called to the area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.