Shooting involving police under investigation in Peoria, one person hospitalized with serious injuries

PEORIA — Peoria police are investigating a shooting involving officers that occurred Wednesday morning near 91st Avenue and Peoria Avenue.

Both officers involved in the shooting were not hurt, according to police.

Authorities say one person was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Detectives remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Peoria Avenue is closed from 89th Avenue to 91st Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet released additional details about what led to the shooting.