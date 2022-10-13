Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week

PHOENIX — An infant tested positive for fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Phoenix police say the child is expected to survive the exposure and will be taken into custody by the Department of Child Safety.

The investigation is ongoing. An arrest decision has not been made, according to Phoenix police.

It's the second such incident in Phoenix just this week.

On Monday, police were called to a west Phoenix apartment complex where they found a family with a baby that was lethargic and had shallow breathing.

That infant also tested positive for fentanyl.

There's no word on if anyone will face charges in that incident.