Phoenix infant treated with Narcan after fentanyl exposure

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an infant had to be treated with Narcan and was hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure Sunday.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road Sunday afternoon in response to reports of an injured person. When they arrived at the scene, they found a family with a baby who was lethargic and had shallow breathing.

First responders administered Narcan at the scene and took the baby to the hospital for treatment. A blood test showed positive results for fentanyl.

Detectives are investigating the incident and evidence of fentanyl was found in the parents’ apartment.

Phoenix police say the child is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.