COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help as they search for a sexual assault suspect.

Deputies say the assault happened in the Cinder Hills OHV Recreational Area early Saturday evening.

Google maps Google maps depicting areas near the scene.

CCSO has not released any information about the victim or the suspect.

Deputies say the suspect fled the area before they arrived, and that they have not yet located the person.

This is an ongoing investigation.