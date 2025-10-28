Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scottsdale Unified School District employee in custody, accused of multiple child sex crimes

22-year-old Dominick Le Beau currently faces over a dozen charges, according to Peoria police
PEORIA, AZ — A Scottsdale Unified School District employee is in custody, facing over a dozen child sex crime charges, Peoria police say.

Dominick Le Beau, 22, was arrested Monday morning.

The investigation into Le Beau dates back to October 2024, when Peoria police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip provided information that more than two dozen media files believed to be depicting the sexual exploitation of minors were shared from a social media account traced back to Le Beau.

After going through the cyber material, ten videos depicting child sex crimes were found.

While searching Le Beau's home, three child-sized sex toys were located in his bedroom, along with two guns.

According to Peoria police, Le Beau worked as a locksmith for the Scottsdale Unified School District.

Le Beau faces 14 felony charges, including 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

