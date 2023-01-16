Scottsdale police investigating Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An investigation is underway after two reports of someone throwing Molotov cocktails at vehicles in Scottsdale recently.

Scottsdale police say they have received reports of vehicle arson incidents with what appears to involve Molotov cocktails over the past two weekends.

The first report was on January 7 around 7:50 p.m. in a plaza at Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Authorities say they received a call for a silver Lexus that was on fire.

The second report was the following Saturday, January 14, around 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Postino Highland.

A spokesperson for Scottsdale police says witnesses heard a loud crash and then saw a Tesla on fire. We’re told those witnesses reportedly used dirt to help put out the fire.

“These flames were just up in the air, thick, black smoke,” said Barb Flynn, who was sitting on the patio of Postino’s on Saturday night.

Flynn’s car was parked three spots down from the vehicle that caught fire, “it was like streaks on the ground as if someone had thrown something, and it just skidded across the ground and went up in flames.”

Scottsdale police say there are no known suspects at this time. They went on to say that since there are only two incidents that they know of at this time, it would be difficult to determine if a suspect or suspects are targeting specific vehicles.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 480-312-8477 (TIPS). They say you can remain anonymous.