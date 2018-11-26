Scottsdale PD: Woman groped in bed, realizes it's not her husband

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A suspect is facing burglary and sexual abuse charges after reportedly breaking into a Scottsdale home and groping a woman as she slept.

Scottsdale police report that around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to a home near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads.

A woman reportedly told police that she woke to a man groping and kissing her while she slept. At first, she thought it was her husband, but when she pushed the man's face away, she felt his beard and realized it was not her husband.

The woman screamed, waking her husband, who pulled 41-year-old Brian Wambold off his wife.

He then reportedly grabbed a baseball bat and used it to hold Wambold down on the bed until police arrived.

Wambold later allegedly told police that he used to live at the home, but moved away two years ago.

Police say Wambold entered the home through the bedroom's sliding glass door and approached the victim on her side of the bed before touching and kissing her. Traces of the victim's hair were allegedly found in his beard.

Wambold is being held on a $15,000 cash bond for burglary, trespassing, and sexual abuse.