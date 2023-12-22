Scottsdale PD warns people of reoccurring theft trend, 'jugging'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — With the holiday season in full swing authorities are reminding everyone about an ongoing theft trend called 'jugging'.

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say this year they have investigated 24 cases and are made aware of even more each day.

Scottsdale police define jugging as a crime where someone does a robbery or theft of a bank bag or money taken out of a bank. Oftentimes, police say the thief will follow you away from the bank to another location. As soon as you leave your vehicle unattended the thief will break into your vehicle and steal your money that was just withdrawn.

Police offer these tips to help you stay protected:



Do not leave a bank with money envelopes or bags in your hand.

Do not leave your money in an unattended vehicle.

Conceal it in a purse or backpack.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Be aware of vehicles without state license plates.

Be aware of vehicles with multiple people inside watching the bank.