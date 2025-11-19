Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scottsdale middle school teacher arrested, facing child porn charges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale middle school teacher has been arrested and is facing child pornography charges.

Michael Gill, 53, was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Court paperwork shows an email provider originally submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on October 18 regarding a user found to be possessing what they believed to be images of child pornography.

The email provider made a second report on Tuesday.

Gill confirmed to MCSO deputies that the email account where the images were found was his.

According to Cocopah Middle School's website, Gill is a Language Arts teacher at the school in Scottsdale.

He is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

