Roommate dispute leads to murder-suicide in north Phoenix late Saturday

The victims have been identified as 44-year-old Ryan Liming and 55-year-old James Quinn
Phoenix Police
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 16:36:09-04

PHOENIX — Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix late Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

The caller reportedly told police her boyfriend had been found with a gunshot wound, and she heard another shot coming from inside the home.

After securing the area and making entry to the home, police found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

The two men have been identified as 44-year-old Ryan Liming and 55-year-old James Quinn.

Police believe Liming and Quinn had a dispute earlier Saturday evening.

Later on, Quinn is believed to have shot Liming before turning the gun on himself.

The case remains under investigation.

