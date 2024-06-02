Roommate dispute leads to murder-suicide in north Phoenix late Saturday

PHOENIX — Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix late Saturday night.
Phoenix police say they were called to the area of Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.
The caller reportedly told police her boyfriend had been found with a gunshot wound, and she heard another shot coming from inside the home.
WE'RE HERE TO HELP
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Email us: share@abc15.com
After securing the area and making entry to the home, police found two men dead from gunshot wounds.
The two men have been identified as 44-year-old Ryan Liming and 55-year-old James Quinn.
Police believe Liming and Quinn had a dispute earlier Saturday evening.
Later on, Quinn is believed to have shot Liming before turning the gun on himself.
The case remains under investigation.