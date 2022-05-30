Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Road rage incident reportedly leads to Phoenix shooting Monday afternoon

48th St road rage shooting.png
ABC15
48th St road rage shooting.png
Posted at 3:38 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 18:48:00-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded to a road rage shooting Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The incident happened near 48th Street and McDowell.

According to police, two people were driving separate vehicles when the two began having a disagreement and an argument.

The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. Both males drove away from the scene in their vehicles. The victim pulled over at a separate location and called 9-1-1.

Police were not able to get detailed information from the victim, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect involved has not been located.

Police remain on scene Monday afternoon and are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.