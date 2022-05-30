Road rage incident reportedly leads to Phoenix shooting Monday afternoon

PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded to a road rage shooting Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The incident happened near 48th Street and McDowell.

According to police, two people were driving separate vehicles when the two began having a disagreement and an argument.

The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. Both males drove away from the scene in their vehicles. The victim pulled over at a separate location and called 9-1-1.

Police were not able to get detailed information from the victim, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect involved has not been located.

Police remain on scene Monday afternoon and are investigating the incident.