Rideshare driver accused of sex crimes with teen he was taking home from school

PHOENIX — A rideshare driver is in custody accused of sex crimes against a 16-year-old girl he was taking home from school.

35-year-old Benjamin Muritala faces multiple charges in connection to the incidents that took place on April 15 and 16.

On April 15, the girl told police she had fallen asleep on the ride back to her group home from school, when she was woken up by Muritala calling her name.

That's when she says Muritala pulled the vehicle onto a neighborhood street approximately 40 minutes away from her home, asking her to undress and engage in sexual acts.

As Muritala dropped the girl off at her home, he allegedly threatened her by telling her not to tell anyone.

The next day, Muritala again picked up the girl from school, where she fell asleep again and woke up to Muritala calling her name.

Muritala then stopped behind various stores and asked her "if they could do what they did yesterday."

Shortly following the second incident, the girl reported what happened to group home staff.

Muritala was later located and denied touching the girl, according to court paperwork.

After providing access to his phone, police located inappropriate photos and videos of children.

He now faces charges of sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.