PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for information after the remains of a newborn child were discovered Tuesday.

Police say the remains were found in the area of 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street, near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Detectives believe the baby was left there sometime between Monday at 12:01 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

No other details have been released.