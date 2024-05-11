Public asked to help identify two teens involved in pair of armed robberies in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Silent Witness is asking for the public's help identifying two teens who are believed to be involved with a pair of armed robberies in Phoenix.

Both robberies happened near Baseline Road between 27th Avenue and 43rd Avenue on the afternoon of August 31, 2023.

In the first robbery, the victims were reportedly walking home from school just west of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road when a dark sedan pulled up in front of them.

See a picture of the suspect vehicle in the player above.

A passenger in the back of the sedan pulled out a gun and told the victims not to run.

The victims ran, dropped their backpacks, and hid in the nearby neighborhood.

The victims told police they heard a gunshot as they were running away.

The second incident happened minutes later just east of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

The victim in this robbery provided police with the same suspect and vehicle information as the victims in the first robbery.

Silent Witness

The suspects are shown in the photo above.

They are described as two Hispanic males that are roughly 16 to 18 years old.

The vehicle being sought is possibly a grey Toyota Camry.

If you have any information about either of these robberies, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can also leave an anonymous tip online at their website.