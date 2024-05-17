Prescott man sentenced to life in prison after burying wife alive in 2017

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — A 62-year-old Prescott man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife.

Sandra Pagniano, who was 39 years old at the time, went missing in May 2017. David Pagniano was arrested before Sandra's body was found, buried in a remote area in Prescott.

Officials say her body was found bound and gagged in packing tape. It is believed that David Pagniano buried Sandra alive and that she was likely conscious for up to five minutes after being buried.

During the investigation, detectives found two notes, supposedly written by Sandra, saying that she was leaving and giving David her vehicles, house and custody of their children. It was later found that David had written the notes.

“My office pursued the death penalty in this case because of the horrific circumstances surrounding the abduction and murder of a young mother," Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said. "Sandra was kidnapped from her home while her children slept nearby, bound in packing tape, driven to a remote location and buried alive. The evidence revealed she vigorously struggled while she was in the grave, and was likely conscious for up to five minutes after being buried. I hope the life sentence brings some closure to the victim’s family. I want to be clear that my office will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits a violent crime in Yavapai County and we will continue to pursue the death penalty in appropriate cases.”

In addition to the life sentence handed down earlier this month, David is to serve an additional 16.5 years in prison for kidnapping, forgery and fraud.