Potential key testimony in trial for alleged ‘canal killer’

PHOENIX — Potential key testimony in the Phoenix canal murders trial. This comes 30 years after two young women were brutally murdered near a canal in Sunnyslope back in the 1990s.

50-year-old Bryan Patrick Miller, on a bench trial for their deaths, returned to court on January 9.

In the uncertainty of it all, one thing is certain: it's been three decades since the notorious Phoenix canal murders, and still no accountability.

Miller has been charged with murdering 22-year-old Angela Brosso in 1992 and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in 1993.

Both were near the Arizona canal when they were attacked.

Their bodies were mutilated and left out in the open.

Authorities said DNA evidence collected in the aftermath of both crimes showed the attacks were linked to the same suspect.

Miller was arrested for the murders in 2015 but denied any involvement, although he acknowledged living in the vicinity of the killings at the time and said he rode his bike on paths in the area, according to Phoenix police.

Miller was also imprisoned as a teen for stabbing a third young woman at Paradise Valley Mall.

"What did he tell you about the stabbing from when he was younger? Can you please review that answer and see if it brings something to recollection," asked the state.

"He told me the woman looked like his mother and he wanted to see what it felt like…but he did his time," answered a trauma expert who did a forensic evaluation on Miller.

Monday the prosecution asked the tough questions, trying to foil the defense's argument -- that Miller is not responsible for his actions based on his disorders.

"On this test, report of symptoms, there's no indication the defendant has dissociation, right?" asked the state.

"Which test are we talking about?" responded the trauma expert.

"The trauma symptom inventory two," answered the state.

"TSI2. No He was not elevated on that," said the trauma expert.

The defense, though, fired right back.

"In your meeting with Bryan, do you get the indication, or did he talk to you about feeling like there was more than one person inside of him?" the prosecution asked the trauma expert.

"He does not," responded the trauma expert.

"In fact, how does he talk about his cohesive self?" asked the prosecution.

"He feels like there are different TVs playing in his head. And that's one way of having dissociative self-states," answered the trauma expert.

The defense is trying to show Miller should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The state is trying to do everything in its power to refute that, seeking the death penalty.

Miller is due back in court on January 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.