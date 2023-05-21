Police: Woman accused of running over boyfriend with her car after squabble in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her boyfriend who was run over by a car after a domestic dispute, according to police in Casa Grande.

Shelly Shears, 51, was booked into the Pinal County jail Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder, Casa Grande police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday if Shears had a lawyer yet who could speak on her behalf.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and found 59-year-old Billy Stephens lying near a roadway in serious condition with “significant trauma," police said.

Stephens was flown to a Phoenix hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“Detectives discovered significant evidence to determine Shears and Stephens were in a verbal argument prior to her striking him with her vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Shears remained at the scene before she was taken into custody, police said.

The case has been forwarded to the county attorney’s office for review.