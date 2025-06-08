Watch Now
Police seeking public's help after man found dead inside west Phoenix apartment

Police say 20-year-old Kendre Pride died from at least one gunshot wound
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are seeking the public's help after a man was found dead inside a west Phoenix apartment Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the area along Glendale Avenue just east of 35th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for a shots fired call.

When police arrived, they found a man inside an apartment suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who police have identified as 20-year-old Kendre Pride, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. You can also provide a tip anonymously online at the Silent Witness website.

