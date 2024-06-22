Police seeking information after series of 'bias-related' crimes in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help after what they are calling a series of "bias-related" crimes in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they investigated a series of nine incidents of criminal damage to vehicles in the area between 22nd and 32nd streets, and McDowell and Thomas roads.

Out of those nine vehicles, seven of them reportedly have a "bias element involved," according to police.

Each of the crimes reportedly happened in the overnight hours early Thursday and Saturday.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

They are asking for help from residents in the area or surrounding neighborhoods, specifically asking for anyone that may have surveillance video to reach out to the Phoenix Police Department.