Police seeking info on two teens believed to be connected to May shooting that hurt man and two young children

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public's help identifying two teenagers they believe are connected to a May shooting that left a man, infant, and toddler hurt.

The shooting took place just before 11:45 p.m. on May 5 near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

In newly released surveillance video, two men are scene running away from the shooting scene into the camera's view.

Watch the newly released video in the player above.

Both men are described as Hispanic, and 18 years old.

Police say the man was sitting at a bus stop when he was approached by the two suspects.

The pair produced handguns and shot the man multiple times.

A stray bullet hit a car passing by on Thomas Road, and that bullet struck an infant and a toddler.

Police say all three are still recovering from their injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or leave a tip on their website.