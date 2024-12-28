Police searching for suspect who shot and killed a man near 7th Street and Indian School Road Friday night

PHOENIX — Police are searching for someone who reportedly shot and killed a man in central Phoenix Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 7th Street and Indian School Road just after 7:15 p.m. for the reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting, but it is under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO. You can also report tips online by clicking here.