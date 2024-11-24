Police searching for person who reportedly fired shots at Phoenix officers early Sunday morning

PHOENIX — Police are searching for someone who reportedly fired shots at Phoenix officers during a call early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots that were believed to have possibly been fired in the direction of officers.

More officers were called in for backup and police conducted a search of the apartment complex.

Police say they did not locate the person believed to have fired at officers in that search.

No information has been released about the possible suspect.

Police did not report any injuries during the incident.

It remains under investigation.