Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police searching for 'armed suspect' near McKellips and Hawes in the East Valley

No information has been released on the suspect being sought
The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Hawes and McKellips roads in the East Valley as they search for an armed suspect.
Hawes and McKellips police presence
Posted at 11:27 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 14:06:49-05

MESA, AZ — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an armed suspect in the East Valley.

MCSO is asking residents to avoid the area of McKellips Road between Hawes and Mountain Bridge.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they are working an "active scene," but little other information has been released.

Watch video from the scene in the player below:

Police situation in Mesa near McKellips and Hawes roads

Air15 video from the scene shows a truck crashed into an overpass, another vehicle on its roof nearby and there appear to be approximately 20 police vehicles at the scene.

Hawes and Mckellips
Hawes and McKellips crash rollover

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 as we receive more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61