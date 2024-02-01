Police searching for 'armed suspect' near McKellips and Hawes in the East Valley

MESA, AZ — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an armed suspect in the East Valley.

MCSO is asking residents to avoid the area of McKellips Road between Hawes and Mountain Bridge.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they are working an "active scene," but little other information has been released.

Watch video from the scene in the player below:

Police situation in Mesa near McKellips and Hawes roads

Air15 video from the scene shows a truck crashed into an overpass, another vehicle on its roof nearby and there appear to be approximately 20 police vehicles at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 as we receive more information.