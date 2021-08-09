Police release photos of vehicle of interest in deadly food truck shooting, reward raised

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have released a vehicle of interest in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old woman at a food truck in Central Phoenix in July.

Monday, Silent Witness says the reward in the case has been raised to $4,000 by the friends and family of Destiny McClain.

Officials say the woman was shot July 18 at around 3:23 a.m. while ordering food near 17th Street and McDowell Road.

See photos of the vehicle of interest below:

Silent Witness

Silent Witness

Officials say the vehicle is a newer model dark-colored 4-door sedan.

McClain was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's unclear if McClain was targeted.

Phoenix Police Department officials say at this time there are no suspect descriptions to provide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.