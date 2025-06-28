Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead after car crashes into Avondale store and catches fire

The crash happened near Dysart and Buckeye roads
Dysart Road / Buckeye Road crash and fire 6-28-25
AVONDALE, AZ — One person is dead and another was seriously hurt after a car crashed into a building and caught fire near Dysart and Buckeye roads in Avondale overnight.

Phoenix police say they attempted to stop a driver near 91st Ave. and Buckeye Rd. before the driver fled the scene.

Police say they spotted the car get on to Interstate 10, and that is where a Phoenix police helicopter started following the vehicle.

According to authorities, the driver eventually crashed into a store near Dysart and Buckeye roads.

The vehicle caught fire and the fire spread to the building.

ABC15 crews saw extensive damage to the Dodge City Market.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities say the passenger, only identified as a teenage boy, died at the hospital, and the adult driver is in critical condition.

It's not clear if anyone was in the building at the time of the crash.

Police say charges are pending the release of the driver from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

