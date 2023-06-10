Police looking for person of interest connected to April shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking to identify a man they believe is connected to a west Phoenix shooting in April that left a 32-year-old woman dead.

The shooting happened just after midnight on April 9 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police released surveillance video from a nearby convenience store of the man they are looking for in connection to the shooting Saturday.

He is described as possibly Hispanic with a thin build, and he was wearing a black hooded jacket, black face mask, distressed skinny jeans, and black and white Nike hi-top shoes.

Phoenix police say he is a person of interest in the shooting death of 32-year-old Luisa Hendricsen.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip at their website.