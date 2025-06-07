Police looking for man who robbed a Walgreens near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a Walgreens in central Phoenix in April.

The robbery took place on the night of April 20th at the location near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

You can watch newly released surveillance video in the player below.

Police looking for man accused of robbing central Phoenix Walgreens

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 25 years old, about 5'10" to 6'0" tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, and white sneakers during the reported robbery.

Surveillance video shows the man pulling a knife on store security as he was leaving with the items.

Police believe he may live in the area, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could help identify this man or about this case, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or submit your tip anonymously online at their website.