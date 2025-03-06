Police looking for help after woman found dead Wednesday near I-17 and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Police are seeking the public's help after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near I-17 and Van Buren Street just before 7:30 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a woman seriously hurt on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the woman Thursday as 43-year-old Brandy Thornton.

Thornton's death is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspects have been identified at this point.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. You can also report a tip anonymously on their website.