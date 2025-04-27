Watch Now
Police looking for driver who struck a woman in Glendale and left the scene

Glendale police say the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening
GLENDALE, AZ — A woman is seriously hurt after she was hit by a car early Sunday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to a neighborhood near 51st and Glendale avenues just after 2 a.m. for the reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who said his fiancé was walking her bicycle down the street when a white-colored, newer sedan hit her from behind.

The sedan reportedly left the scene after the crash.

The woman suffered a life-threatening head injury and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The suspect and their vehicle have not yet been located.

If you have any information related to this crash, you are asked to call Glendale police.

