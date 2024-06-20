Police investigating string of vandalism in downtown Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Police in Flagstaff are investigating a string of vandalism against cars and government buildings in the downtown area.

One of the spots hit was The Historic Ice House, home to the Coconino County Democratic Party. Party officials believe this is all politically motivated.

The Coconino County Administrative Center was partially boarded up at the entrance on Wednesday. County officials say they discovered the broken glass panels on Sunday and reported it to law enforcement.

Down the street at the post office, there was another boarded-up window. Flagstaff police say the damage there is part of its investigation.

The Historic Ice House was also impacted by the vandalism and to one sign in particular: the Coconino County Democrat Party sign.

Party Chair Laura Carter shared a photo with ABC15 showing the shattered door to their shared building. While police are still investigating the motive behind this string of damage, Carter believes the party office was targeted, saying partially in a statement: “It’s disappointing that someone thinks they can spread fear and intimidation through this act of vandalism.”

“Political violence is sadly as old as the United States and unfortunately as American as apple pie,” said Allan J. Lichtman, a history professor at American University.

Lichtman says with such a contentious presidential election coming up, he would not be surprised if things reached a boiling point again.

“What probably would be most worrisome is random acts of violence,” said Lichtman.

Flagstaff Police say they are still looking into these incidents, including what the motive behind them was.