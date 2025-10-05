Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating an active scene after woman shot at Phoenix home

police tape
A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting at a home near 3rd Street and Purdue Avenue.

It happened just after 11 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman hurt and gave her first aid until firefighters could take over. She was taken to the hospital.

Officials say a man was still inside the home when they got there. The Special Assignments team was brought in to help safely handle the situation, and the investigation is still underway.

People living nearby are being asked to stay clear of the area for now

