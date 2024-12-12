Watch Now
Police investigating after student brings gun onto Altadeña Middle School campus

Kyrene school district officials say the gun was not loaded and the student is no longer on campus
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a student reportedly brought a gun onto a south Phoenix middle school campus Thursday morning.

The Kyrene School District sent a message to Altadeña Middle School families Thursday morning confirming the incident.

In the message, it said a gun was found inside a student's backpack.

The gun was not loaded, and the student is no longer on campus, according to school officials.

Another student learned of the gun and quickly reported it to school officials.

The school's resource officer located the gun and immediately moved it to a safe location.

Phoenix police are now investigating why the gun was brought to campus, and school officials say they are cooperating with the police investigation.

