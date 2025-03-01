Police investigating after man stabbed at IKEA in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at the IKEA store in Tempe Saturday morning.

Tempe police say they were called to the store after a man doing work at the store ran out to the parking lot saying he was stabbed and needed help.

Officers arrived on the scene and learned the man spoke another language and had trouble communicating with him initially.

They eventually learned the man was stabbed by a co-worker.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

It's not clear if the co-worker that allegedly stabbed the man has been arrested.

What led to the stabbing is not yet known, but it remains under investigation.