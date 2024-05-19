Police investigating after man found dead near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road just before 12:15 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a "fatal wound."
ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Email us: share@abc15.com
It's not clear how the man died at this point.
The victim has not yet been identified.
It's not clear if a suspect is being sought at this point.
The man's death remains under investigation.