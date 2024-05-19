Watch Now
Police investigating after man found dead near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road

The victim has not yet been identified, and no suspect information has been released
5219 W Windsor Stabbing 5-19-24
Posted at 1:36 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 16:36:14-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road just before 12:15 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a "fatal wound."

It's not clear how the man died at this point.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's not clear if a suspect is being sought at this point.

The man's death remains under investigation.

