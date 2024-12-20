Police investigating after a Prescott man was found dead inside his home Thursday

PRESCOTT, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his Prescott home Thursday night.

Authorities were called to a home near Whipple Street and Miller Valley Road around 10 p.m. for a welfare check on an individual who had not been heard from.

The man, identified by police as 67-year-old Steven Bacon, was found unresponsive and life-saving efforts were attempted.

Bacon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on what led up to Bacon's death were not immediately provided.

Police say the circumstances around Bacon's death were suspicious and that detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to Bacon's death are asked to call authorities at (928) 777-1920, extension 5642, Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232, or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.