Police continue to search for driver who hit and killed man riding a bike in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police continue to search for the driver responsible for the death of a man riding his bike in April of 2022.

Police say 66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla was killed when his was hit near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

Police have released the surveillance video in the player above of the crash.

WARNING: The video can be hard to watch.

The vehicle involved is described as a four-door white sedan.

The driver fled the scene that night and remains at large.

Police are urging anyone with information on this incident to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You will remain anonymous.