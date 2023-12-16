Watch Now
Police continue to search for driver who hit and killed man riding a bike in central Phoenix

66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla was killed in April of 2022 near 32nd Street and Thomas Road
Phoenix police continue to search for the driver responsible for the death of a man riding his bike near 32nd Street and Thomas Road in April of 2022.
32nd Street / Thomas Bike Crash April 2022
Posted at 1:08 PM, Dec 16, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix police continue to search for the driver responsible for the death of a man riding his bike in April of 2022.

Police say 66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla was killed when his was hit near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

Police have released the surveillance video in the player above of the crash.

WARNING: The video can be hard to watch.

The vehicle involved is described as a four-door white sedan.

The driver fled the scene that night and remains at large.

Police are urging anyone with information on this incident to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You will remain anonymous.

