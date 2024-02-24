Watch Now
Police asking for help identifying vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run

The crash took place Tuesday night just east of 35th and Northern avenues
Phoenix police need the public's help identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this week.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 24, 2024
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are releasing new video of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

The crash happened Tuesday night just east of the intersection of 35th and Northern avenues.

You can watch the newly released video in the player above.

Police believe the SUV is a Ford Explorer and it was witnessed hitting the victim, 33-year-old Katherine Vittoria.

They add that the vehicle would have damage to the front left corner and the driver's side headlight.

If you recognize the car from area neighborhoods or from any auto body shop, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking.

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest and/or indictment of a suspect in the crime.

