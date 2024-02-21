Watch Now
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver near 33rd and Northern avenues in Phoenix

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday
Phoenix Police
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 12:08:36-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a driver accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday night near 33rd and Northern avenues.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and located an adult female with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital and did not survive.

Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived. Police believe the victim was crossing Northern Avenue at 33rd Avenue when she was struck. It's unclear if she was in a crosswalk at this time.

Additional details about the crash remain under investigation.

The woman's name has not been released.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.

