Police asking for help after man's body found near north Phoenix park

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help after a man's body was found near a north Phoenix park Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 7 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the remains of a man that had been located.

Detectives were called to investigate the man's death.

At this point, the man has not been identified.

Police say that "suspicious trauma" was found on the man's body.

It's not yet clear how the man died.

No information has been released about a suspect at this point.

If you have any information about the man's death, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.