Pinal County Sheriff's Office looking for man accused of beating woman with a hammer

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a man who they say beat an elderly woman with a hammer Saturday night.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Patrick Wolfe is the suspect in the attack that took place near Gary and Gail roads in San Tan Valley.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office

The woman is reportedly in critical condition.

Wolfe allegedly stole a truck after the attack and fled the scene.

The vehicle, which is in the photograph in the player above, is described as a 2016 Ford F250 with an Arizona license plate "IRANCHY." A horse trailer was also attached to the vehicle.

Wolfe reportedly has ties to the Prescott area and California.

If you have any information regarding Wolfe's whereabouts, you are asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111 or email sergio.ochoa@pinal.gov.