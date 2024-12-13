Phoenix woman accused of murdering her 3 children in 2020 pleads guilty

PHOENIX — The Phoenix woman who was accused of murdering her three children in 2020 has pleaded guilty.

Court records show on Thursday, that Rachel Henry changed her not guilty plea, which she originally entered in 2020, to guilty for three charges of first-degree murder.

Henry was arrested on January 21, 2020 after three children were found unresponsive in their home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.

Video in the player above includes previous coverage on the case.

According to court paperwork, Henry told police that she suffocated the children and laid them on the couch to make it look like they were sleeping.

The children were 7-month-old Catalaya Kyeana Rios, 1-year-old Mireya Henry and 3-year-old Zane Henry.

MORE: Records show troubled history with Rachel Henry

As part of the plea agreement, Henry will face "natural" life in prison and the prosecutors agreed to drop the request for the death penalty. Henry would not be given the possibility of parole.

According to court records, sentencing is scheduled for February 14, 2025.